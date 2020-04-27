$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will report sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the lowest is $3.09 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $12.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $12.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $23.40 on Monday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $408,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,515.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170 over the last three months. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.