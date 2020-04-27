$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $15.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $91.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

