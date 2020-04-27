32,459 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,000. Eastern Bank owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.09. 817,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,135. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.63. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.88.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

