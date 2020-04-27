$4.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $17.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $19.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $51.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 88,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 92,813 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 238,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 69,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

