58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in 58.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,280,000 after buying an additional 2,189,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 58.com in the 4th quarter worth about $87,289,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in 58.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,674,000 after buying an additional 769,734 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in 58.com by 735.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 58.com alerts:

NYSE WUBA traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $51.92. 27,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,773. 58.com has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. China International Capital downgraded shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.