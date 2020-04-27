712,918 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 712,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,727,000. Eastern Bank owned 13.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,869,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter.

BSCS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,573. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

