7,441 Shares in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Roper Technologies makes up 3.5% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.67.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.55. The stock had a trading volume of 927,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,540. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

