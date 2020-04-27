$800.53 Million in Sales Expected for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to post sales of $800.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.50 million. Steris reported sales of $768.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steris.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $147.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Steris has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.72.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steris (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.