$811.27 Million in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will announce sales of $811.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $795.90 million to $831.80 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $690.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,212 shares of company stock valued at $102,626,162. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

