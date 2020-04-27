A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 485 ($6.38).

Shares of BAG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 486.50 ($6.40). 88,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $545.02 million and a PE ratio of 18.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 484.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 548.64. A.G. Barr has a 12 month low of GBX 401 ($5.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 980 ($12.89).

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.30 ($0.36) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). As a group, equities research analysts expect that A.G. Barr will post 3214.0001059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

