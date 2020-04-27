A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) VP Sells $19,050.00 in Stock

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $19,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,225 shares in the company, valued at $941,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gunter Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Gunter Reiss sold 1,201 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $7,866.55.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 378,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,475. A10 Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.82.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,632,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 64,710 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 981,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 725,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 194,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

