AB SKF’s (SKFRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SKFRY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of AB SKF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get AB SKF alerts:

Shares of SKFRY stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $15.45. 16,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,928. AB SKF has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.