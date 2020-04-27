Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $22.29 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

