Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,178.25 ($28.65).

Shares of LON ADM traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,286 ($30.07). 397,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,167.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,180.41.

In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

