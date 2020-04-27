aelf Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.58 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $37.58 million and approximately $25.58 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Binance, OKEx and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.46 or 0.02499537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00210137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00060514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00046128 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000187 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, GOPAX, Allbit, Kyber Network, OKEx, CoinTiger, Bibox, Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX, Bithumb, Hotbit, BCEX, AirSwap, Koinex, Huobi, ABCC, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.