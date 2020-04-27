Aeternity 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.87 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Aeternity has a market cap of $33.49 million and $9.87 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001403 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Liqui, CoinBene and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001156 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 354,311,809 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,490,866 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OTCBTC, Koinex, LATOKEN, FCoin, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Crex24, Binance, Liqui, Mercatox, Gate.io, HADAX, CoinBene, BigONE, Tokenomy, IDAX, Zebpay, Radar Relay, OOOBTC, BitMart, Kyber Network, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

