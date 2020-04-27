Affiliated Managers Group’s (AMG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMG. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,654. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $114.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.85, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 350 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $25,084.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 595.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 60,348 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 70,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

