Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $155.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.33. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,365.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,100. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,846 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 39.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply