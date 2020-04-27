Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $155.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.33. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,365.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,100. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,846 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 39.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

