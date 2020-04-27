Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,563 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

