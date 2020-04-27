Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Albemarle worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 27.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 92,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 180.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

ALB traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,977. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

