Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Down 25.3% in April

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,985.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. 26,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $785.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.48. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

