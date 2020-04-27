Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

Shares of ALXN traded up $2.74 on Monday, reaching $110.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average of $102.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

