Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Imperial Capital

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Imperial Capital from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $2.50 on Monday, hitting $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 717,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. Allegion has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 843.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 953.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 38.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

