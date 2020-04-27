Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,190.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,317.39. The stock has a market cap of $877.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

