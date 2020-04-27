AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.4% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 37.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,462,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock opened at $118.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99. The company has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock worth $475,179,574. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

