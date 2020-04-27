Ameresco (AMRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Ameresco has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.86-0.96 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $830.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,783,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ameresco from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

