American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Reduced by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after acquiring an additional 491,590 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 354.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $125.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

