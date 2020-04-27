Analysts Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $582.09 Million

Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to post sales of $582.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $579.46 million to $584.90 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $578.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million.

Several analysts have commented on CW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,156,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $84,189,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 223,569 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 105,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $94.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.08. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.