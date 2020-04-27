Analysts Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $353.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.55 million. Graco reported sales of $428.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on GGG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

GGG opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. Graco has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,931,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,937 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Graco by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.