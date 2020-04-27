Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of NTRS opened at $77.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 985.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 47,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 75.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

