Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA):

4/25/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

4/21/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

4/11/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

4/10/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

4/2/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $57.50 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/29/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

2/28/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.98. 835,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.78. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.

Get Intellia Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 154,922 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.