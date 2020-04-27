ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30 and a beta of 1.81.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,988.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,501.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,474 shares of company stock valued at $172,497. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,238 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

