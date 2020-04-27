Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

AMZN stock opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The company has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,890.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

