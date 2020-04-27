Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Update

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,300 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson acquired 25,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $21,313,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 612,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after buying an additional 205,153 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after buying an additional 123,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of APOG stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

