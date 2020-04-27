Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.95.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

