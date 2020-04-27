Arbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,438 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

