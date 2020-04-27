Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

