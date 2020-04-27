Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

