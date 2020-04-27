Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $167.32 on Monday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.