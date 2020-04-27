Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock valued at $475,179,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $118.78 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

