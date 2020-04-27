Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,956.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 51,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $174.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,303.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

