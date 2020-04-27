Arrow Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

