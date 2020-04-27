Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

