Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,900 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 732,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Astronics by 77.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,628,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 711,435 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 1,032.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 922,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after acquiring an additional 841,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Astronics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 548,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after acquiring an additional 63,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Astronics by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 234,293 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.46. 10,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,802. Astronics has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $44.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $245.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Astronics had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

