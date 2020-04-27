ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s (ATLKY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ATLAS COPCO AB/S alerts:

ATLAS COPCO AB/S stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 233,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.10. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.