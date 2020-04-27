AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 3.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura lowered their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

