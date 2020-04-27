Atwater Malick LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.93. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.