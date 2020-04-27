AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report sales of $4.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.33 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $4.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $17.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.18 billion to $17.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of AN opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

