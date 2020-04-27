AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Upgraded at Panmure Gordon

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was upgraded by research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVEVF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVEVF stock remained flat at $$41.11 during trading hours on Monday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $68.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.