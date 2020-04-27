Axis Capital (AXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Axis Capital to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axis Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.77. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Vogt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

